For many high school seniors it is the time of year when they are filled with excitement that their future is finally here. College tours and career options are all being weighed.
One Trinidad senior, Eryn Airheart is about to spike her way into Coach Hayes volleyball lineup at Trinity Valley Community College. She will start classes and training in the summer of 2020.
The talented high school senior was awarded a full ride scholarship.
“The moment Coach Aleah Hayes, head volleyball coach for TVCC, saw her she said when are you going to sign for me?” Julie Airheart, Eryn's mother said.
Coach Hayes noticed she was a team player and had strong leadership skills. Airheart is wanting to attend medical school as well.
Monday with the support and encouragement of her parents, family and entire school Airheart signed up to be a Cardinal next year. Following in her sisters footsteps she is excited to get the ball rolling.
“We have found that Trinity Valley has been a good stepping stone coming from a school the size of Trinidad. Our daughter Erica had a real easy transition,” Airheart said.
The close knit community and small town feel is not only what drew them to the school but is what keeps them there.
“I'm really excited about it. It is just really fun,” Erin said “I've been playing since the 6th grade.”
Eryn continued on to say that no other sport has been able to measure up to how she feels about volleyball. After seeing her sisters' experience from the outside looking in, she feels that it is going to be a good fit for her.
