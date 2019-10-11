The District 4 Texas Association of Student Councils Fall Conference was hosted on Wednesday by members of Athens High School’s student council. Two hundred and thirty-two students representing 17 area schools attended the meeting to discuss how to advance this year’s state project, which focuses on poverty awareness. AHS Student Council officers are President Joel Vasquez, Vice President Isabel Gonzalez, Secretary Jesica Cleto, Treasurer Sydney Briggs, Parliamentarian Jasmin Lora and Reporter Aspen Odum.
