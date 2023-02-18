Athens High School had a great couple days at the San Antonio Stock Show with Athens FFA members Mia Montalvo and Skyelann White (pictured). Mia showed her Southdown in the market lamb show, and Skyelann showed her Brahman heifer at the heifer show.
AHS students represent in San Antonio
- courtesy photo
