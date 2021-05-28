5-29-21 AHS Seniors Sign with Clayton Homes.jpg

Two Athens High School seniors on Wednesday signed with Clayton Homes of Athens to begin employment in June. Joahan Mendez (seated, left) and Robert Dover (seated, right) are four-year members of Athens High School’s construction management program, which is taught by Nick Rosenberg (far right). Also present were Clayton Homes Production Manager Richard Dannheim (far left) and General Manager Michael Williams. Mendez and Dover will begin working at $17 an hour, with the potential to be making $20 or more an hour in a month’s time.

