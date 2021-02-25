Twelve Athens High School Band soloists participated virtually in the UIL Regional Solo/Ensemble Contest this month.
Ten of the twelve soloists earned a first division (superior) rating, and the other two a second division (excellent) rating on their solo.
One percussion student, Connor Wilcoxson memorized his Class 1 (hardest difficulty level) solo and made a first division rating.
Connor, who is also an ATSSB All-State percussionist, now advances to the Texas State Solo/Ensemble Contest held virtually in June.
“I would also like to express my admiration for the students who were working diligently on their solos and ensembles, yet were not able to compete due to quarantine procedures,” said Stephen Morman, AHS Band Director.
“We have great student musicians here at Athens, and I am very proud to be their band director,” he said.
Other soloists who competed are: Kattie Garcia, flute, division one; Sabrina Becker, bassoon, division one; Leticia Banda, clarinet, division one; Flor Lopez, bass clarinet, division two; Becca Ashley, trumpet, division one; Payton Crowell, trumpet, division two; Morgan Butler, horn, division one; Gabriel Wofford, trombone, division one; Alvaro Rodriguez, trombone, division one; Trinidad Garcia, tuba, division one; and Josh Mason, percussion, division one.
Morman also recognized band staff members Cheyenne Hernandez, Steven Reiss and Andy Nguyen “for putting in countless hours with these students leading up to the solo/ensemble contest, and having to deal with the cancellation of events in which so much time was spent with students in preparation.”
