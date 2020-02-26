AHS Hornets help animals Courtesy photo Members of Athens High School’s Future Business Leaders of America collected pet food and supplies on behalf of the Henderson County Humane Society. Shown (from left) are senior Kyleigh Ray, freshman Kaitlyn Martin and FBLA Advisor Caryn Wilbanks delivering the items to the humane society in Athens this past weekend. Thank you to all who gave in order to help AHS students help animals in need.