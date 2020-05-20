Athens High School held a drive-in baccalaureate service for the Class of 2020 on Tuesday using an FM radio transmitter to broadcast to those gathered in the AHS parking lot. Bel Air Elementary teacher Juan Moreno, who is also the bilingual teacher at First Baptist Athens, delivered the message to seniors. “How do we handle things that come into our life where we say, ’That’s not fair. That’s not right’?" … We have to keep pushing. Mr. Stiles said that, and I thought it was perfect. We have to keep pushing.” Senior Class President Oudom Chan, in his address to classmates, said: "Although it may seem intimidating during these times, I know that we, the class of 2020, can overcome anything else coming our way in life. This was definitely not how we envisioned our senior year. But we still have so much ahead of us, and it’s our responsibility to make it what we want it to be. At the end of the day and through all this uncertainty, it’s still our generation’s world to shape."
featured
AHS holds drive-in Baccalaureate
- Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- A great loss to Athens
- Henderson County Confirms 48th COVID-19 case
- News Briefs
- Drivers report gunshots
- UPDATE: Twister hits Malakoff
- Storm destroys Malakoff business, damages nursing home
- Eustace stand offers fresh, local produce
- Fire damages Athens home
- Henderson County confirms two additional COVID-19 bringing total to 47.
- Religion: How Christians should treat others
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.