Athens Public Education Foundation recognizes Athens High School students who meet a high bar for academic rigor through their sponsorship of the AISD Superintendent’s Scholar program. Seven seniors qualified all four years of high school for the honor. As such, they were given the opportunity to name an educator who most impacted them for the good. The four-year scholars are (bottom row, from left): Isabel Ramirez and Lizbeth Casio, who both nominated AHS math and French teacher Ken Walker (standing behind them); Sabrina Becker and Caleb Bomer, who both nominated AHS math teacher Robert Becker (behind them); Rosadela Barrios, who nominated AHS audio/visual teacher Saif Castaneda (behind her); Samuel Clarke, who nominated South Athens kindergarten teacher Jennifer Clarke (behind him); and Aspen Odom, who nominated AHS counselor Andrea Patterson (behind her). Pictured on the far right, top to bottom, are APEF officers Cody Craig, president; Amanda DeShazo, vice president of marketing; and Emily McGraw, immediate past president.
featured
AHS Four-Year Superintendent’s Scholars
- By Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- County sets hearing on road
- Local GOP hosts gubernatorial candidate, internet personality
- Athens ISD names teachers of year
- OUTDOORS: World Record Redear
- Athens to host 90th annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion May 28 & 29
- Ensign celebrates 50 years of fiddling
- Last Medal of Honor holder from World War II to Visit Central Texas: Hershel “Woody” Williams
- Petco Love grants $25,000 to Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Texas Secretary of State to resign May 31
- Chamber on the rise under new director
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.