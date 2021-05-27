5-27-21 AISD Superintendent Scholars.jpg

Athens Public Education Foundation recognizes Athens High School students who meet a high bar for academic rigor through their sponsorship of the AISD Superintendent’s Scholar program. Seven seniors qualified all four years of high school for the honor. As such, they were given the opportunity to name an educator who most impacted them for the good. The four-year scholars are (bottom row, from left): Isabel Ramirez and Lizbeth Casio, who both nominated AHS math and French teacher Ken Walker (standing behind them); Sabrina Becker and Caleb Bomer, who both nominated AHS math teacher Robert Becker (behind them); Rosadela Barrios, who nominated AHS audio/visual teacher Saif Castaneda (behind her); Samuel Clarke, who nominated South Athens kindergarten teacher Jennifer Clarke (behind him); and Aspen Odom, who nominated AHS counselor Andrea Patterson (behind her). Pictured on the far right, top to bottom, are APEF officers Cody Craig, president; Amanda DeShazo, vice president of marketing; and Emily McGraw, immediate past president.

