Athens High School will be represented well at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in June. All three members of the high school speech and debate team — (from left) Scott Peebles, Isaac Hoch and Cooper Rich — will attend the national tournament, the largest academic competition in the world, in Phoenix, Arizona. The national qualifying tournament was held at AHS. The speech and debate teacher is Walter Willis.

