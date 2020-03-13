choir2.jpg
Toni Garrard Clay/AISD

The Athens High School choir program sent 34 students to compete in the recent UIL Solo and Ensemble Choir contest at Whitehouse. Choir students received a total of 24 superior ratings, with 13 members qualifying for the state competition. Pictured (bottom row, from left) are state solo qualifiers Zoria Brookins, Chloe Sherman and Edgar Pinedo; and state ensemble qualifiers Dakota Emanis, Tristan Woods, Diego Camps and Ethan McGlaun; (second row, from left) state solo and ensemble qualifiers Sydney Harrod, Savannah Perry, Ashley Moreno, Ana Jimenez, Torryn Traxson and Melanie Clay; and (third row, from left) students who received superior and/or excellent ratings are Lindzey Roberts, Robert Dover, Carmen Castillo, Anjel Earvin, Kaitlyn Martin, Jillian Calkins, Anabel Guerrero, Sophie Briggs, (fourth row, from left) Eddie Alderete, Guillermo Mingus, Gavvy Lott, Hannah Barber, Heidi Davis, Kaitlin Prewitt, Lesley Medina, and Ariel Hadnot. Not pictured are Jaritza Caceres and Katherine Morales.

