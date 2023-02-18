2-18-23 AHS Band.jpg

Seven members of the Athens High School "Pride of the Hornets" Band have qualified to compete at state. The band as a whole had a successful showing at the recent UIL Region 21 Solo & Ensemble Contest in Lindale. Students earned a total of 15 "superior" and 16 "excellent" ratings. The seven who advanced will perform in May at the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest in Pflugerville. Those students are (from left) senior Kattie Garcia, sophomore Kelly Burras, junior Anna Kidd, sophomore German Gonzalez Gutierrez, sophomore Josue Moreno, sophomore Edgar DeLuna and freshman Sebastian Sanchez.

