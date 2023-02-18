Seven members of the Athens High School "Pride of the Hornets" Band have qualified to compete at state. The band as a whole had a successful showing at the recent UIL Region 21 Solo & Ensemble Contest in Lindale. Students earned a total of 15 "superior" and 16 "excellent" ratings. The seven who advanced will perform in May at the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest in Pflugerville. Those students are (from left) senior Kattie Garcia, sophomore Kelly Burras, junior Anna Kidd, sophomore German Gonzalez Gutierrez, sophomore Josue Moreno, sophomore Edgar DeLuna and freshman Sebastian Sanchez.
centerpiece featured
AHS band members head to state
- Photo by Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Gun Barrel man arrested for Jan. 6 actions
- Sports: Local teams rate in latest hoops poll
- ‘The Voice’ star coming to Athens
- Sports: LaPoynor Flyers tame Mustangs
- Cain Center offers water aerobics
- Sports: Brownsboro Bearettes win bi-district
- Kemp archer earns top spot in state
- Sports: Brownsboro Bears slap Van in Finale
- Hope Springs names new Executive Director
- Athens business owner to race at Daytona
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.