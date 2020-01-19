Once again, the Athens High School "Pride of the Hornets" Band will be represented at the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Clinic and Conference. Senior Brenda Ruvalcaba and Sophomore Madison Rhodes will perform at the conference in February in a concert comprised of the best of the best Texas high school musicians.
The two flutists survived an arduous competition process which began in December when AHS band students competed with select members at the ATSSB All-Region Contest at Henderson High School. Nineteen AHS band members placed in the All-Region Band, and another three were named alternates. Of those 19, 10 advanced to the area round of auditions held in January at Chapel Hill High School.
Two of the 10, Ruvalcaba and Rhodes, placed first and second overall respectively, qualifying them for all-state honors and identifying them as two of the best flute players in all of Texas.
“This is the first time for both students to make the ATSSB All-State Band,” said AHS Band Director Stephen Morman. “I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication to both their individual success and the overall success of the band program.”
Morman also credited AHS Assistant Director Cheyenne Handorf for having “a large role in teaching each of these students
