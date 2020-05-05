Graduation for the Athens High School class of 2020 will be held Friday, May 29, though whether it will be held in-person or virtually has not yet been determined.
The Texas Education commissioner has counseled districts across Texas to be cautious about announcing in-person graduation plans at this time. Therefore, AISD remains open, but not committed, to the possibility of a live graduation at a location to be determined. If an in-person ceremony is held, limitations would be in place to meet safety requirements due to the spread of the coronavirus. A final decision will be made as soon as possible and with guidance from TEA.
While the AISD Facebook page has featured a steady flow of senior recognition posts, more plans are scheduled throughout the month of May to specifically honor the class of 2020.
During the first full week of May, on Monday, May 4, a video will be posted to social media featuring the smiling faces of many seniors who have committed to attend college, vocational school or serve in the military. On Thursday, May 7, from 3-6, senior caps and gowns will be distributed curbside in the parking lot of AHS. Music will be played and, along with graduation paraphernalia, other items specific to seniors will be given out, including Whataburger 2020 table tents and select TVCC acceptance letters. (No exiting of vehicles will be allowed.) That same day, at 6pm, senior athletes who did not have a chance to complete spring sports seasons will be honored by their coaches in a live-streaming event on Athens ISD’s Facebook page. In addition, in keeping with a longtime tradition, yard signs celebrating individual senior commitments will be posted in front of the high school that week — which seniors are later free to take home and place in their own yards.
During the second week of May, banners celebrating the Class of 2020 will be hung around the downtown square. Additionally, beginning May 11, all senior names will appear in alphabetical order on the AHS marquis. We encourage seniors to have their photo taken standing below their name as it appears on the marquis. Each name will stay up 4 seconds. At that rate, it will take approximately 14 minutes to run through the complete list.
During the third week of May, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m., Baccalaureate services will be held as a drive-in service in the parking lot of Athens High School. An FM transmitter will be used to deliver a timely message from pastor and AISD teacher Juan Moreno.
During the fourth week of May, on Thursday May 28, a Celebration of Seniors Parade will be held. This event is in lieu of the traditional Senior Walk. Seniors will gather (without leaving their vehicles) at 5 p.m. in the visitors (south) side parking lot of Bruce Field. Beginning about 5:30, students will be guided in single file around the high school, being greeted along the way by parked AISD employees. The convoy will be escorted from AHS by police to the Henderson County Fairpark where they will be greeted there by family and friends who will also be parked and waiting to greet seniors as they drive past. The next day, May 29, will be the graduation ceremony, either in person or virtual. And on May 30, a complete list of senior scholarship recipients will be published in the Athens Daily Review.
