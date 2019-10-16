The new Athens Economic Development Corporation Executive Director was introduced during a reception at the board meeting on Tuesday morning.
Joan Ahlers had been approved by the Athens City Council on Monday night. She comes from Los Alamos, New Mexico, where she served the past three years as Economic Development Administrator.
"I'm excited about this opportunity," Ahlers said.
She said she thinks the Athens job was "meant to be." Her parents live in Athens and by coming to the city, she'll have a better opportunity to look after them. Her parents were present at the meeting on Tuesday.
Los Alamos is a city of nearly 20,000 people, near Albuquerque. Ahlers and her husband had lived there for about 20 years.
According to the Los Alamos Daily Post she was Chief Operations Officer for Los Alamos Public Schools, and before that the district's asset mamger.
She has also worked in real estate, construction and also had her own business.
At the Athens City Council Meeting on Monday, City Manager Elizabeth Borstad described the hiring procedure that led to the choice of Ahlers. The city began accepting applications for the position in June. A committee of city officials and members of the AEDC board worked together to make the selection.
"We had a total of 17 applications that were submitted and of those 17, there were four that stood in above the rest," Borstad said.
The four were brought in for interviews and among those Ahlers was the most impressive.
"She will bring to us a wealth of knowledge that we need here," Borstad said.
AEDC Board President Will Traxson said he is pleased to have been on the committee that helped make the selection of Ahlers.
"I truly enjoyed her intelligence and her appearance of great drive," Traxson said.
Ahlers steps in as AEDC director at a time of transition, as the position has been moved under the supervision of the city manager.
