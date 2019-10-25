For the next four Tuesdays “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes,” an educational series about diabetes care and self-management, comes to UT Health East Texas.
Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family and Community Health Carolyn Tyler said the classes will be valuable to Type 2 diabetics and their parents, spouses or caregivers.
Classes are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at in the Bush Board Room in the hospital at 2000 S. Palestine St.
"It is not too late for participants to register and join us for the next class on Oct. 29," Tyler said.
The remaining classes include:
Oct. 29 – Are You Eating the Right Number of Carbohydrates
Nov. 5 – Beyond the Diet: Improving your Blood Glucose Control with Physical Activity
Nov. 12- Beyond Diet and Physical Activity: Improving Your Blood Glucose Control with Medication
Nov. 19 Celebrating Diabetes Control: Having Your Cake (or snack) and Eating It, Too While Avoiding Complications.
The educational sessions are open to anyone living with Type 2 diabetes or caring for some who has diabetes. Attendees will learn how to better manage their Type 2 diabetes, and how to reduce possible complications. Classes will cover many pertinent topics, including nutrition, diabetes and exercise, managing glucose and medications.
For additional information, or to register, please call Tyler at 903-675-6130. The cost is $10 to register for the series.
According to the American Diabetes Association, the disease places a heavy financial burden on Texans. The cost of dealing with diabetes-related problems projected to be about about $25 million. Complications that require medical attention include stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, eye damage and nerve damage.
According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.5 million will be diagnosed with the disease this year.
Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently projected that one in three adults could have diabetes by 2050, if current trends continue.
