Henderson County Agri-Life Extension Agent Spencer Perkins is alerting area producers of a major event Friday in Tyler.
The annual East Texas Fruit, Nut, and Vegetable Conference will offer professional and amateur producers tips on everything from blueberries, to grapes, pecans, and vegetables.
The event will be Friday, Oct. 11 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, in Tyler. There is a $30 fee.
The program offers five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units including one Laws and Regs, two IPM, and two General.
Registration for the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service program begins at 8 a.m. followed by the first session starting at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks are included. Onsite registration with cash or checks is accepted
Speakers and topics include:
• Lee Dudley (Panola County Extension Agent-Ag/NR): Reading and Understanding the Pesticide Label
• Dr. David Creech (Professor Emeritus, SFA Gardens): Growing Blueberries in East Texas.
• Greg Grant (Smith County Extension Agent-Horticulture): Picking and Grinning, A Lifetime of Growing Vegetables
• Michael Cook (Regional Viticulture Specialist for North Texas): Growing Grapes in East Texas
• Tommy Phillips (Van Zandt County Extension Agent-Ag/NR): Growing Fruit and Nut Trees in East Texas
The event was organized to meet the growing demand for information about fruit, nut, and vegetable production for home gardeners and established commercial growers. It’s a wonderful opportunity to learn some tips and tricks from specialists and agents on how to be successful.
For more information contact the Smith County Extension office at 903-590-2980.
