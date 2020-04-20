Due to the current situation, the traditional Henderson County Aggie Muster is cancelled. The Henderson County A&M Club encourages you to follow Live Muster online. It begins on campus at 6:51 am., Tuesday, April 21.
The following was taken from Worldwide Muster announcement:
The third annual live Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent will begin at sunrise on April 21, 2020. The live stream of the 2020 roll call will be viewable at tx.ag/here.
In 2018, The Association of Former Students organized and led the first live Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent, the first occasion in the modern history of Aggie Muster on which every name on an annual list of deceased former students was called in a single location. (Although it is widely believed that the main campus Muster calls or used to call the full roll each year, historical records do not support that belief.)
The 2020 live reading will again originate from the Neely Mezzanine in the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. Speakers mounted on the building will carry the roll call over the Texas A&M University campus, and a live internet stream at tx.ag/here will make the entire reading available to the worldwide Aggie Network. Volunteers representing current students, former students, the university, and The Association will read the roll call and answer "here" for every name. The 2020 roll call is expected to include almost 1,700 names.
The live Worldwide Roll Call for the Absent includes the names of all Aggies whose deaths have been reported to The Association since the previous Muster. Some of those deaths happened more than a year ago, but the names are included on this year’s roll call because they have not previously been called at any Aggie Muster.
