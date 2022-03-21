Fires were again troublesome over the weekend in Henderson County, according to various reports.
On Monday, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert about a burglary at Allen Ranch, near Eustace. The report said the ranch was being burglarized and a fire had been set. HCSO and Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg are investigating a possible arson.
Henderson County 911 received the initial report shorty after 8 a.m. of a structure fire. Another fire of suspicious origin was reported nearby earlier in the month.
On Sunday afternoon, Eustace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire that threatened multiple structures. Heavy fuel and winds created difficult smoke conditions for the firefighters. A vehicle and a small structure were burned. One Eustace firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not seriously injured.
Units from Eustace, Payne Springs, Gun Barrel City and Mabank all responded to the fire.
In another incident, Payne Springs Fire Rescue reported an early Sunday morning fire in the Peaceful Woods subdivision did heavy damage to the structure. Gun Barrel and Eustace assisted at the fire, which was out and cleared within about two hours. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.