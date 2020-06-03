May temperatures fell in line with historic averages, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service.
Athens' May weather showed remarkable consistency throughout the month, with most highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Average temperatures for the month lined up almost exactly with the 30-year normal. During that span, temperatures in Henderson County for May ranged from 62.2 degrees to 82.3. The May 2020 range was from 61.9 edges to 82.5 degrees.
The warmest temperature of the month reached 91 degrees on the May 19. The minimum temperatures were reported when a low of 52 degrees was measured on the first day of the month then again on the 6th.
Precipitation was below the normal 4.77 inches of with only 2.69 inches falling. The heaviest rainfall for any day was .75 inches on May 23. In a three day span from May 23 to May 25, Athens recorded 1.75 inches, accounting for most of the rainfall in the month.
May was wet in 2019, with 9.55 inches or rainfall reported. That followed an unseasonably dry 1.23 inches in 2018.
A few storms blew through the area causing gusts of wind to exceed 20 miles-per-hour. The highest velocity of 36 mph occurred on May 8. However, the accompanying storm only brought .12 inches of rain.
National Weather Service projections look for the summer months to heat up a bit in East Texas with little rainfall expected. Increased probabilities of above normal temperatures are predicted for most of the United States, A high pressure ridge should linger for at least the first half of June.
Area lakes are at or near capacity heading into the dry months. Lake Athens measured 440.26 feet on June 1, slightly above the 4.40 normal pool. Cedar Creek Lake showed 319.99, with a normal of 320.
