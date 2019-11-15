A fire that shot flames from the Dallas Manufacturing plant in the overnight hours is under investigation, Athens Fire Marshal Lance West said.
As of about 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Athens Fire Department had contained the fire. None of the employees working in the building were injured in the blaze.
Athens Fire Marshal Lance West said a representative of the State Fire Marshal's Office was at the scene on Thursday morning to take part in the investigation of the cause of the fire.
Dallas Manufacturing is located on Athens Brick Road in the northeast part of the city. The building has been used by various companies for several decades. West said the fire burned one section of the building which covers 680,000 square feet.
Numerous area departments were called to the plant, where pet beds are made.
West said a smaller fire had been reported on Wednesday morning in another location on the property. The call for that fire came in at about 1 a.m. The AFD sent the Quint 1 ladder truck and Fire Engine 2 to the scene. The fire was out by 1:36 a.m. and personnel had cleared the scene by 3:20 a.m.
Workers were able to get out of the building without injury.
West said that fire is also being investigated, but the two incidents are not related.
Earlier this year, an afternoon fire at Dallas Manufacturing on January 15 started at the front of the building. Workers were quickly evacuated without injury and the fire extinguished.
In 2016, a blaze damaged the Dallas Manufacturing structure while a new occupant was moving inventory into the building. The probable cause of that fire was determined to be employees not familiar with the wiring in the building who began tripping breakers to turn on the lights. In their efforts, they accidentally started a suspended heater.
