If you lived in Athens in 1933 and enjoyed having an “adult beverage” then when you heard that national Prohibition was to end did that mean you could now drink legally in Henderson County? Not so fast. Though national prohibition was indeed set to end, an already established Henderson County ban on booze was still in effect. And could remain so.
According to the May 4, 1933 Athens Weekly Review the headline read: “This County is Dry by Local Option Vote.” The reporter began the piece: “Thirsty citizens who have been smacking their lips over the prospect of Athens being an oasis among the ‘dry’ counties of East Texas if beer is legalized in Texas are doomed for disappointment.”
The hitch was that the 21st Amendment that would repeal prohibition still allowed for community and state bans to remain in effect. Such was the case in Henderson County. The reporter wrote: “The bill that will become effective if the people vote favorably on August 26th toward the return of beer provides that prohibition territory under the local option system shall remain dry until it is decided otherwise in an election.”
As the reporter summarized, “That means that a county election will be necessary before beer can flow legally in this county.” And apparently this election would be held later in August.
But if it went their way then some Athenians were ready to indulge. In the April 4, 1933 issue of the Review it stated that if the vote allowed return of access to liquor then “…..at least six Athens firms will be prepared for the expected rush.” In fact, one beer salesman had been active and had “secured sizable orders from three drug stores and three cafes in Athens Monday.”
However, the sales orders were conditional on the Texas legislature approving the “beer bill.” In fact, one cafe owner was hopeful but practical as he said, “We certainly want to have it if it’s legalized and we have nothing to lose if it isn’t.”
However, until the issue was settled local law enforcement still had to deal with not just drinking but bootleggers. And in just one month the Review covered several of these efforts.
One example occurred in Brownsboro and didn’t go so well for the perps. The April 13, 1933 Review headline read “Pours Out Liquor While Officers Beat on Door.” The reporter provides more detail: “While officers battered on the screen door a man stood inside a house at Brownsboro Thursday afternoon and completed the ask of pouring out a sizable amount of liquor before Sheriff Jess Sweeten, Constable Hugh Pickle, Deputy Dallas Cramer and Wade Schultz could get inside the building.”
The raid was successful in that the officers secured a half gallon of whiskey and arrested two men who were held on charges alleging possession of liquor for sale.
However, if you manufactured booze then the sheriff had a new policy that might mean you should keep an eye on your associates. In the April 20, 1933 Review article it was reported that, according to the headline, “Sheriff to Pay for Tips on Liquor Retreats.”
The Sherriff made his offer: “I will pay a reward of $25 to any citizen for information which will enable us to capture a whiskey still in operation in this county.” Officials were announcing the new policy as part of a new campaign to halt liquor traffic in Henderson County. The Sheriff added: “If we can get to a still in operation we will get the men in connection with it.”
Also, if someone was concerned about the bootlegger trying to seek revenge the sheriff had some good news. “The names of persons giving this information positively will not be made public or made known to anyone, “ said the sheriff, and added, “And you can tell them that I am anxious to hand out a few $25 checks in this manner within the next six months.”
Or if you were desperate enough you could always become a burglar and steal the stuff. We saw this a few weeks ago when we were covering a story about how the sheriff and his deputies had broken up a still near Chandler. In the raid, they had seized more than 50 gallons of rye whiskey. But in the April 20, 1933 Athens Weekly Review, part of the seized booze – 12 half gallons of liquor – was stolen from the county attorney’s office. Burglars had used a key to get in the outer office and a screwdriver to open the door to the inner office.
