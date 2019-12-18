Ashley Morris from Advance Rehabilitation and Healthcare presented the proceeds from their inaugural Christmas tree auction. They were able to donate $900 to the shelter. The animal shelter needs donations of items of all kinds and finds it easier to access those than funding. Food, pet beds, litter, toys and other animal items are appreciated. They also are in desperate need of volunteers, fosters and for people to make sure their animals are tagged, chipped and altered. If your pet is missing, please let them know as soon as possible.
