The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake is at full capacity and is currently hosting an adoption special.
The event started at Thursday goes through at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. Specials include $25 off adoptions. Adoption fees are $50 and include spay/neuter. The HSCCL says it has plenty of pets to choose from. Please go and adopt your new family member.
Call HSCCL 903-432-3422 to arrange a visit or stop by 10200 County Road 2403, Tool.
The shelter serves all of the surrounding cities such as Mabank and Eustace and about 56% of its animals come from Kaufman County. The shelter takes in around 3,000 animals a year. When a dog is brought in, they come into triage where they are weighed, examined from top to bottom and given their shots within two hours of arrival.
Every week HSCCL staff and animals attend adoption events hosted by several local businesses, Lowe's, Petsense, Tractor Supply, and Walmart. They also attend festivals and other events.
The HSCCL will also be hosting the Strut your Mutt 1 mile wag walk Sept.7 at the Cedar Creek Brewery.
Pre-Registration is $35 through Aug. 23 and includes a T-shirt, dog bandana and free beer or soft drink. You can also register the day of at 9 a.m. also, which will include the bandana and free beer or soft drink. The event will start at 10 a.m. One dog per adult please. If you do not have a dog, you may register to walk as a shelter supporter.
The event will have vendors, music, contests, children's activities, and a barkitecture dog bed/house challenge.
The shelter uses these fundraisers to sustain itself and is able to use funding for improvements and expansions to help more animals.
The one mile walk will be fun for the entire family. Visit www.hscclfundraiser.org to register.
Cedar Creek Brewery is located at 336 E. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points, TX 75143.
