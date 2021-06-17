The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter ran in the East Texas Arboretum Glow Run Saturday. Spring has brought a common problem in the rescue community, puppy and kitten season brings overcrowding and more medical bills, expenses and transports. Now is a great time to come find your furry family member.
If you can't adopt a pet, consider helping in other ways such as volunteering, fostering, donating needed items or coming to help at adoption events.
Another huge way people can help is by spaying and neutering their own pets and making sure they have identification and updated microchips if they get lost.
"Each dog or cat spayed or neutered prevents the birth of potentially thousands of homeless animals.
Spay-and-neuter is the logical solution to reducing pet overpopulation,” said Jennifer Miller, shelter director.
If you would like to come adopt your best friend or learn more about ways you can help, contact AARS at 903-292-1287.
