From Staff Reports
You asked! The Henderson County Performing Arts Center listened! An extra performance was added for 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28.
The response to “Footloose” has been overwhelming to say the least. To have all seven shows sold out before opening is unheard of, but audiences did it.
For those of who weren’t able to get tickets, Henderson County Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce that they have added one additional performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
Tickets for this performance went on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 am.
The easiest and fastest way to ensure getting a ticke will be to go to hcpac.org and purchase them online. For those who prefer not to purchase online, call the theatre at 903-675-3908 staff will call you back. However, this will take longer to secure your tickets and they may sell out. The HCPAC office is staffed with volunteers, and it takes a while for us to return phone calls, so it is encouraged to purchase online if possible.
Season Ticket holders should please use the coupon code FLEX to secure tickets online (or use the transaction number provided when tickets were purchased).
Thank you for your generous support of the theatre and these young actors who have worked so hard to bring you a great show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.