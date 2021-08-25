Additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people are now available at the NET Health Immunization Clinic located at 815 N. Broadway Ave., located next to the Tyler Municipal Court. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended so the clinic can ensure social distancing is maintained but walk-ins will still be accepted. Interested persons can make an appointment at any of our vaccine clinics by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org. COVID vaccines are free. There is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine. Anyone who has health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance is asked to bring your insurance card with you when you come for your vaccine appointment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that the moderately-toseverely immunocompromised people are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. Eligibility includes persons who have:
• Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
• Primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Started active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
“Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” said Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority. “If the immunocompromised person’s health care provider does not offer COVID vaccines, these individuals can receive the recommended booster dose wherever COVID vaccines are offered and self-attest their current CDC eligibility status.”
The above populations are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster doses for any other population. Anyone with a compromised immune system and is eligible under the current CDC guidance must show their CDC COVID Vaccination Card when coming to the NET Health Immunizations Clinic, showing that it has been at least 28 days since receiving their second COVID vaccine.
NET Health also continues to provide COVID vaccines for any eligible person from the general public who needs to start or to complete their COVID vaccination series, either at our NET Health Immunizations Clinic or at the multiple mobile COVID vaccine clinics being operated from our “Health On Wheels” bus. Each of our vaccine clinics provide the 1-Dose J & J vaccine (for anyone 18 years and older), the Moderna vaccine (for anyone 18 years and older), and the Pfizer vaccine (for anyone 12 years and older).
All of NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and of the Moderna vaccine. If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:
• Fever or chills
• Cough Shortness of Breath Difficulty Breathing
• Fatigue Muscle or Body Aches
• Headache
• Loss of Appetite
• Sore Throat
• Nasal Congestions
• Runny Nose
• Diarrhea
• Vomiting
• Nausea
• Newly Acquired Loss of Taste or Smell
Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings. For more information, visit the “Get Vaccinated” link at NETHealthCOVID19.org
