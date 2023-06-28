By Lydia Holley
In addition to many annuals and perennials that bloom during the summer, there are several summer-blooming trees which can bring a bit of majesty to your garden.
Most gardeners think of crape myrtles (Lagerstroemia) when they think of summer-blooming trees. Not only do crape myrtles bloom in summer, they have an interesting winter form and beautiful shedding bark. Their blooms come in various colors, from purple, pink, red, and white. They are heat and drought tolerant, and are available in a wide selection of heights.
Crape myrtles are not native to the U.S., although they have been grown here since the 1700s. Unfortunately, crapemyrtle bark scale has become a concern over the past twenty years. Crape myrtles are so popular, you may believe they are the only summer-blooming tree you can plant. But that is not the case. Instead of adding another crape myrtle to your garden, you may want to consider Vitex, Mimosa, desert willow, Southern magnolia, Rose of Sharon, or buttonbush.
Vitex is not a native plant. However, it has become popular because of its long spikes covered in blooms. It attracts bees and its leaves have an unusual shape. It has been designated a Texas Superstar.
Mimosa (Albizia julibrissin) is another tree introduced into the U.S. in the 1700s. It is considered invasive in nine states, but not in Texas. It blooms in summer with fan-shaped blooms on branches with fern-like leaves.
Desert willow (Chilopsis linearis) is native to Central Texas south to Mexico and west to California, so it prefers soil that is not too acidic and should not be irrigated heavily. It has delicate leaves and large orchid-like blooms.
If you are looking for an evergreen tree that blooms in summer, consider a Southern magnolia. Be certain to consider the mature height and width when planting. It is native to the U.S., including East Texas.
Looking for something smaller than a Southern magnolia? Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus) is native to Asia and is considered a shrub, but it will grow to 12 feet, depending upon the cultivar. Its large blooms come in a variety of colors.
If you are not into flowery blooms but want a short tree with summer interest, buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis) is a Texas native which forms unusual round balls in summer. Although its blooms are not in a flower form, they still attract butterflies. It is also considered a shrub but can grow to 12 ft tall.
So, in addition to crape myrtles, there are several summer-blooming trees available. Give a little consideration for your conditions and you can find just the right one for your landscape. Surround your summer-blooming tree with annuals or perennials and enjoy the magnificent show every year.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
