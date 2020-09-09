Does your garden seem dull at times? Brighten it up with white. White will shine at night and can keep a bold color scheme from becoming overwhelming. If you are interested in adding white to your garden, you might want to try some or all of the following plants.
Start your spring with white blooms by adding paperwhite narcissus. You can even bring one or two blooms inside to enjoy its fragrance in your home. Bridalwhite spirea, candytuft, and summer snowflakes can keep your garden filled with white flowers in spring.
Trees that have white blooms include dogwood, Natchez crape myrtles, and magnolias. A magnolia bloom is another way to bring fragrance into your home. Other white blooms which have a lovely scent are gardenias, star jasmine, and numerous lilies.
Looking for a large shrub with white flowers? Oakleaf hydrangea has giant cone-shaped blooms while abelias have miniature bell-shaped blossoms. Abelias are one of my favorite shrubs because most will thrive in both full sun and shade. Depending on your design, they can be left to grow naturally or sheared into hedges.
Do not forget to add mountain mint, white rain lilies, Shasta daisies, Texas spider lilies, and moonflowers to your garden for white in various forms. Hostas will bloom in the shade with lovely blooms on tall scapes. If you love hydrangeas and want white, try Annabelle hydrangeas.
Plants that come in various colors, including white, are roses, dianthus, agapanthus, angel’s trumpet, crinum, hellebores, irises, lantana, salvias, and rose of Sharon. If you choose a daylily for its white color, be prepared for it to be more cream or green instead of pure white.
Of course, white can be added without blooms. There are numerous plants that have cultivars with variegated leaves. Adding white to your garden should be a fairly easy but very rewarding task.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
