The students in kindergarten, first, second, and high school grades from Athens Christian Preparatory Academy received top academic awards for their participation in the East Texas Academic Rodeo Science Contest.
The Academic Rodeo includes public and private schools from the East Texas region including Lindale, Tyler, and Athens, and it presents a variety of awards in its contests which recognize more than 300 students each year for their achievements.
Each of the ACPA kinder, first, and second grade classes conducted a science experiment and then produced a class Science Journal which were then judged at the Academic Rodeo.
The kindergarten students received an Outstanding Rating by investigating objects that would sink or float. The class separated the objects according to their hypothesis as to which objects would sink or float. Then the students investigated their guesses to determine if their guess was proved or disproved. After the investigation, the students drew the conclusions about the experiment.
The first grade students also received an Outstanding Rating by experimenting with three different elements to see which would melt the fastest when subjected to a heat source. The elements included ice, chocolate chips, and crayon pieces. The students made a class hypothesis by choosing which would melt first, second and third.
Three students became the heat source, holding small baggies of the elements in their hands for five minutes. During the timing, student discussed what scientists do and how that helps
society, such as medical research and space travel. Once the time was up, the
students found that the ice melted first, then the chocolate chips, and the crayons
were not affected. The hypothesis was revisited, and conclusions were drawn
using the findings.
The second grade class received a Superior Rating by investigating magnets and what objects were attracted to the magnets. The class was divided into five groups and each group was given the same six objects. The groups first decided which objects would be attracted to
the magnet and which would not.
Then the groups used this to draw their hypothesis. Next the groups tested their guesses to find their conclusions. Students throughout the experiment recorded their process in individual science journals. Once the data was collected, the groups formed their conclusions.
There were multiple ACPA high school students who participated in the Mindset Experience competition, which is creative problem solving, where students are given a lot of materials to create something unique or they are asked to come up with new ideas for things. This category is one that you cannot study for and the students cannot really prepare for as scoring is based on creative thinking on the spot.
In addition to the class awards, individual awards were given to student Sophie Wright who received second place in tenth grade writing and Ali Beth Clarke who received third place in eleventh grade writing.
The teachers at ACPA look forward to entering again next year and expanding the categories they compete in both with students individually and grade entrie.
Brownsboro ISD Educator Betty Eberhart was also recognized at the Academic Rodeo for her contribution to education with the Outstanding Educator Honor for Elementary School educators. Eberhart has been teaching students for over 50 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.