Athens Christian Preparatory Academy brought the islands of Hawaii to Athens with its luau fundraising gala, as well as making a big announcement and raising $136,000 towards a new building that will have a matching capital campaign launch soon.
Last fall, ACPA did not not have the room to accommodate over 50 students who were interested in attending, as has been the case the last several years. Funds raised at this year’s gala will be used for the much needed campus projects they have planned that can allow for more students to receive accredited, private Christian education in Henderson County.
Luau guests parked on ACPA’s campus and were escorted to The Nightingale by one of the new Trinity Valley Community College buses. Once at the venue, guests received leis of Aloha from ACPA cheerleaders, with sponsors receiving a fresh orchid lei that was flown in from Hawaii the day prior.
The transformed Nightingale was a vast array of Hawaiian flowers and palms with balloon arch waves throughout and touches of color everywhere you looked. Fabi’s Fruit created a beautiful display near the large grazing table and tropical cuisine that was deliciously created by 6 Forks Farm. Two ACPA fathers, Josh Shawn and TJ Cannon, smoked a D’Artagnan brand suckling pig all day, which was displayed in true luau style in the middle of the grazing table.
Guests enjoyed the island musical stylings of local Tony Kalawe while Hawaiian performers, who came to Athens for the evening, danced in multiple costumes both as a group and then at times, pulled up audience members to join them, including ACPA Principal Brent Williams.
The show concluded with all the performers conducting a fire knife show as lead performer Keito placed the fire in his mouth to entice the crowd. A live auction with Auctioneer Mark Justice brought excitement from everyone as multiple items were highly sought after, which always brings a high level of energy to a room.
However, the most exciting part of the evening was when Superintendent Teresa DeMay spoke about the future of ACPA and how an anonymous donor wants to help it grow and will match the first $100,000 that is raised once the capital campaign is officially launched soon. ACPA’s first goal is to have architect and funding plans, along with a general contractor, in place by July 1.
DeMay says, “I prayed for years for God to send the resources for new buildings and I finally became convicted about it and changed my prayer to ‘show me your perspective and priorities and we will focus on that, and we will trust you’ to send the buildings when they become necessary to further the vision.”
There were original plans for the school to grow over time on the 48 acres it resides upon, but these plans have now changed slightly because of the expansion of the school a few years ago that made it a K-12 campus. DeMay says the buildings have become necessary to further the vision and asked those in attendance to prayerfully consider becoming part of the “collective calling” of the next miracle to occur on the campus.
She described what the new building will look like, encompassing approximately 25,000 square feet with a super roof over the buildings that not only allows for outdoor shade, but also incorporates some alternative power sources like solar and geothermal. She described the view of the lake that will “focus on allowing God’s creation in with the light on the building and its reflection on the lake creating a light on the hill effect for everyone to appreciate as they drive by.”
The terraces will be designed to create an outdoor amphitheater once all the buildings in the group are constructed, allowing functional space for the school and also for shared use with the community.
The luau was organized by Fundraising Chair Jennifer Browning, Bliss Nelson, Jana Normandin, Sarah Daniels, and Robin Nyberg. Additional appreciation is given to Doug Browning, Buddy Daniels, Jeremy Gillert, Daniel Nelson, Cadey Gillert, Marcus Hampton, Two Danes Productions, and the ACPA varsity cheerleaders.
ACPA extends incredible gratitude to Red Dot Buildings, the Bush family, the Hablinski family, the Ridgles, the Koerth family, the Winborns, UT Health, Lilly Enterprises, First State Bank, Ralston Outdoor, Silverline Roofing, 5-H Shooting Sports, and TVCC. A special thank you goes to Come & Take It for sponsoring the beer and wine for the evening.
ACPA believes in not only being college preparatory, but also life preparatory and believes in teaching to the mind-body-spirit, emphasizing virtues such as self-discipline, self-control, and accountability.
For more information on the school, contact 903-386-0400 or visit them at 2621 US-175, Athens. If you are interested in becoming a vision partner as ACPA grows, please contact Teresa DeMay at the same number.
