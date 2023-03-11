Imagine being whisked away to Hawaii without ever leaving Athens at the Nightingale Events venue with an evening of tropical escape planned by Athens Christian Preparatory Academy from 6 to 10 p.m on Saturday, April 1.
Guests will be greeted upon arrival in true island tradition with the lei of Aloha. Every guest will receive a lei, but special guests and sponsors will receive fresh flower leis.
Delicate touches of Hawaii will be added throughout the venue in rich and vibrant colors and fresh flowers that aren’t seen in East Texas very often will be everywhere. Polynesian dancers, fire performers, and steel drummers will take your eyes to the islands while 6 Forks Farm will take your taste buds on vacation with themed appetizers, multiple entrees and desserts and Fabi’s Fruit will have tons of fresh fruit to celebrate the sweet escape.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a luau without a roasted pig and there will definitely be one of those on display. The bar will also feature three signature cocktails, including a frozen option served in a stemless champagne flute with whipped cream and a cherry, as well as beer and wine. M&M Productions will have a photo booth set up to remember your trip.
Two Danes Entertainment will be hosting the evening with additional music and Mark Justice will be conducting the live auction which will feature items like vacations, designer bags, and more. The event will also have a silent auction with some unique items from further away and some hometown favorites that have been donated to help the school.
ACPA, a 501(c)(3), accredited private school for kindergarten through twelfth grades, is experiencing exponential growth and they plan to expand their campus soon with new buildings. The building campaign has become an urgent priority as ACPA turned away over 50 students last fall due to lack of facilities to accommodate growth. Funds raised at this year’s gala will be used to break ground on the much needed campus building projects.
The event will be a formal luau gala and tickets include your local trip to Hawaii for the evening for $125. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
ACPA greatly appreciates their sponsors Susan and Lee Bush, the Hablinski family, the Koerth family, First State Bank, UT Health, Lilly Enterprises, Come and Take It, Haven Properties, and Malakoff Nursery.
They also appreciate the support from Athens Boathouse, Document Solutions, The Sizzle, Trinity Valley Community College, Owl Security, the Nightingale, 6 Forks Farm, Jana’s Boutique, Ken and Elizabeth Crowe, Athens Gymnastics Academy, M&M Productions, Treehouse Cupcakes, and Two Danes Productions.
For more information, visit AlohaAthens on Facebook, www.eventbrite.com/e/551751161577, or call 903-224-5088.
