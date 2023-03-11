Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.