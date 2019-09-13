Mr. Ed Watson (left) who is Sr. VP of production for Acme Brick, Jorge middle, and CEO and President of Acme Brick Dennis Knautz is on the right.

"We were blessed to recognize Jorge Sanchez for his 40 plus years of service at the Malakoff location with the last 20 years being with Acme Brick," Harland Dixson plant manager said.

Jorge Started with the Texas Clay Plants in Malakoff in 1978 and has remained employed at this facility for over 40 years. As a forklift operator, he is responsible for loading trucks with product to be delivered to customers.

Jorge is always at work with a smile on his face and is respected by all of his co-workers as a model Associate.

Acme Brick is proud to recognize Jorge for his 40 plus years.