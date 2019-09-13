Acme Brick Company honored associates of the Malakoff Clay plant with an awards ceremony Friday. 52 associates were presented service pins and the event was attended by Acme Brick Company executives including Dennis Knautz, President and CEO and Ed Watson, Senior Vice President of Production.
Acme Brick Company was founded in 1891 and is the nation’s largest U. S. owned brickmaker. The company operates 15 brick plants, 54 company-owned sales offices across 13 states plus a nationwide network of independent distributors.
The company attributes much of its success to this wealth of experienced employees. Acme places great emphasis on employee retention with a number of employees having decades of experience.. One employee Jorge Sanches-Olver, has been with the plant for 40 years. Service pin recipients are as follows.
2 Year Pin
Tanner Lindsey
Clint Dollison
Raymond Garcia Jr
Adam Barker
Tyler Rosa
Roy Marion
Heith Billingsly
Kevin Eggleston
Nathan Malcolm
Marcus Moore
Carlos Cabrera
Jimmy Perkins
Eric Washington
Robin Young
Gerardo Garcia Lara
5 Year Pin
Noe Melendez Garcia
Terry Asbill
Aundra Smith
James Fullington
Leslie Davenport II
Julian Bonner
Jesus Ortega
Juan Ortega
Steve McKinney
Javier Aleman Garcia
Henry Evans II
Sean Williams
Robert Mercer
Dale Grissom
Brian Merrifield
Richard Browning
Delbert Dean
Cody Killough
Fabian Pereira
Cesar Ortega
Linda Marrs
Howard Ned
10 Year Pin
Lorenzo Peredia
Ricky Vieregge
15 Year Pin
Misael Hernandez Escobedo
John Yancey
Armando Mandujano
20 Year Pin
Jose Roldan-Aguilar
Ovidio Garcia
25 Year Pin
David Hawthorne
Jose Martinez
Gabriel Rivera
J Banuelos
30 Year Pin
Manuel Garcia Rivera
35 Year Pin
Johnnie Gibbs
Marvin Howell
40 Year Pin
Jorge Sanchez-Olver
