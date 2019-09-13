SAM_0739 (3).jpg

Mr. Ed Watson (left) who is Sr. VP of production for Acme Brick, Jorge middle, and CEO and President of Acme Brick Dennis Knautz is on the right.

"We were blessed to recognize Jorge Sanchez for his 40 plus years of service at the Malakoff location with the last 20 years being with Acme Brick," Harland Dixson plant manager said.

Jorge Started with the Texas Clay Plants in Malakoff in 1978 and has remained employed at this facility for over 40 years. As a forklift operator, he is  responsible for loading trucks with product to be delivered to customers.

Jorge is always at work with a smile on his face and is respected by all of his co-workers as a model Associate.

Acme Brick is proud to recognize Jorge for his 40 plus years.

 courtesy photo

Acme Brick Company honored associates of the Malakoff Clay plant with an awards ceremony Friday. 52 associates were presented service pins and the event was attended by Acme Brick Company executives including Dennis Knautz, President and CEO and Ed Watson, Senior Vice President of Production.

 

Acme Brick Company was founded in 1891 and is the nation’s largest U. S. owned brickmaker. The company operates 15 brick plants, 54 company-owned sales offices across 13 states plus a nationwide network of independent distributors.

 

The company attributes much of its success to this wealth of experienced employees. Acme places great emphasis on employee retention with a number of employees having decades of experience.. One employee Jorge Sanches-Olver, has been with the plant for 40 years. Service pin recipients are as follows.

2 Year Pin

Tanner Lindsey

Clint Dollison

Raymond Garcia Jr

Adam Barker

Tyler Rosa

Roy Marion

Heith Billingsly

Kevin Eggleston

Nathan Malcolm

Marcus Moore

Carlos Cabrera

Jimmy Perkins

Eric Washington

Robin Young

Gerardo Garcia Lara

 

5 Year Pin

Noe Melendez Garcia

Terry Asbill

Aundra Smith

James Fullington

Leslie Davenport II

Julian Bonner

Jesus Ortega

Juan Ortega

Steve McKinney

Javier Aleman Garcia

Henry Evans II

Sean Williams

Robert Mercer

Dale Grissom

Brian Merrifield

Richard Browning

Delbert Dean

Cody Killough

Fabian Pereira

Cesar Ortega

Linda Marrs

Howard Ned

 

10 Year Pin

Lorenzo Peredia

Ricky Vieregge

 

15 Year Pin

Misael Hernandez Escobedo

John Yancey

 

Armando Mandujano

 

20 Year Pin

Jose Roldan-Aguilar

Ovidio Garcia

 

25 Year Pin

David Hawthorne

Jose Martinez

Gabriel Rivera

J Banuelos

 

30 Year Pin

Manuel Garcia Rivera

 

35 Year Pin

Johnnie Gibbs

Marvin Howell

 

40 Year Pin

Jorge Sanchez-Olver

