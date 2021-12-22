A Mabank man lost his life in a one vehicle crash Monday morning on SH 31, just west of Brownsboro.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Dec. 20. The preliminary investigation shows that a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling east on SH 31. For an as of yet unknown reason the driver veered off the wet roadway, down a steep embankment where it struck a tree and fence before vaulting over a creek. The vehicle landed in a pasture upside down.
The driver, 59 year-old, Kerry Allsup, of Mabank, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Tony Duncan of Pct. 3. Allsup was taken to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler.
