East Texas Community Clinic to open soon
Lower income residents will soon have a new option for healthcare in Gun Barrel City with the East Texas Community Clinic.
“We will be opening a new clinic, the first of many,” Bruce Woodall, a board member said.
Woodall and the participating physicians hope to build an Athens location in the near future once this clinic is established. If the venture is a success other towns may get one as well.
“I am excited about the potential Impact of East Texas Community Clinic on our community,” Glen Robison, C.O.O. said. “I am looking forward to working with the physicians, community leaders, and the patients as we improve the health and wellness of each patient. Working together we will create greater access to care patients in our area.”
The clinic will apply for grants from the government to allow a nominal fee per visit operating on a slide scale based on federal poverty guidelines. Federally Qualified Health Centers help the underserved in the community who are uninsured or impoverished.
Douglas Curran, M.D. of Athens, and former president of the Texas Medical Association, has had the idea for a long time. After retiring from Lakeland Medical Associates, he and other doctors have joined forces to help the community.
“There is a high percentage of patients unable to get care,” Woodall said. “It is going to be a center that will see everyone regardless of their ability to pay.”
The new facility will be modeled after the FQHC in Waco, The Heart of Texas. This clinic will have a residency program where doctors can train and is expected to be a highly sought after place to complete their residency.
“This is the real deal, it is going to put doctors in our community,” Curran said.
It is estimated that doctors stay within 200 miles of where they train, which Dr. Curran says he is proof of since he trained at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. There is currently a shortage of primary care doctors with around 60% of them becoming specialists.
Curran's desire to fix a broken system is needed in our fast growing community where many do not have access to healthcare.
“My frustration with the state of healthcare in Texas is that it means people suffer,” he said. “Our rural communities really suffer from a lack of care.”
He says the project has been well received by 5th District US Representative Lance Gooden and US Senator John Cornyn. The clinics have experienced bipartisan support.
“Continuing to improve our already great medical facilities in Henderson County is a top priority for me,” Gooden stated. “Having Dr. Curran spearheading this effort is a huge benefit for our community and I’m proud to work with him on this pursuit.”
One way to help with the healthcare crisis is to meet in the middle.
“Keep the parts that are good, scrap the parts that aren't working and stop throwing rocks at each other,” Curran said. “We should, as Texans, address our legislature to get every federal dollar possible for healthcare.
In the mean time while waiting for the new clinic, people can help try to prevent illness from spreading by practicing some tried and true methods. Wash your hand for at least 20 seconds and keep moving. Currans says clean water, immunizations, hand washing and movement are some of the best ways of encouraging wellness.
ETxCC will offer a full range of primary, preventative and enabling health care services such as:
Family medical
preventative care
OB/Prenatal
Pediatrics
Community education
collaborative partnerships for dental and health services.
The groups mission statement is “to provide comprehensive primary care and preventative care, including health, oral and mental/substance abuse services to persons of all ages.”
“It's about all our people. We ought to embrace the opportunities that are there,” Currans said.
Dr. Curran hopes to have the clinic open in May.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Please visit their website at www.easttexascc.org or call them at 903-887-1011.
