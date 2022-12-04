Since opening its doors Dec. 3, 2021, the volunteers at the Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center have seen 115 clients, both men and women, during 700 appointments and they have given out over 17,000 diapers.
For the first few months after opening, less than a dozen people came to the PRC to inquire about or use their services. In late spring, the PRC posted that they had free formula during the baby formula shortage, which began an influx of clients who saw the benefits of other things that the PRC offered like Client Advocates to talk to, videos for life and parenting improvement, a baby boutique, and more.
Volunteers at the PRC have given over 2,000 hours of their time during the last year. There are 14 Client Advocates who meet with clients weekly to establish that comfortable bond where the client feels they can share and grow.
There are also an additional 15 volunteers who help sort and stock the boutique and help the parents shop there. Clients participate in a system that allows them to earn points while taking advantage of the services the PRC offers. These points allow them to shop for items in the newly expanded boutique for everything from socks to strollers.
Some clients buy each time and some save the points up to buy bigger things. Executive Director Amanda Pruitt says clients “really like it because they get to come and pick whatever it is they want and they need for their family.”
The PRC has added a third client room as they have grown. Each client has a chance to talk with their Client Advocate at each weekly visit, but they can stop in anytime they need to talk.
Clients also get free diapers and wipes at each visit and they earn points to use in the boutique, whether they come to talk with their Advocate and/or watch videos.
This large resource of videos, that are each about 20 minutes in length, range in topics that help with life skills to various stages of parenting. The client gets to watch the video on a comfortable couch in a private room. Then application sheets, along with a corresponding bible verse, are sent home so the skill can be implemented and worked on over the next week.
There is no fee to use any of the resources that the PRC has available. Clients find the PRC in various ways like through social media posts showing free formula, seeing the PRC booth at events, flyers around town, CPS, and mostly through word-of-mouth.
The PRC has seen four salvations and they look forward to more as the clients they see do hear the Gospel and learn more about Jesus while receiving their services. God continues to show up at the PRC in other ways too.
Earlier this year, the PRC had a storage unit they were storing larger and additional boutique items in, but the person who was paying for it was not able to continue. The exact same week, Pastor Jerry Terrell from Central Baptist Church in Athens came by the Center to check it out.
As he looked in the boutique he asked if they ever needed storage, heard of the recent rental space issue, and then offered some of the church’s extra rooms as an option. The church continues to go above and beyond to bring items to the PRC when they need them.
Pastor Terrell also comes in once or more a week to mentor men who come to the PRC to receive additional support and life skills. The Center is always in need of additional Christian men to mentor, as there are many men in the area who are starting to use the PRC and they want to make sure these men are being given the guidance they are seeking.
Another big opportunity is that the Saint Edward’s Knights of Columbus have told the PRC that they would like to fund a new sonogram machine for the facility. The machine will require that the PRC hires a Medical Director so that search has begun for that position, but there are already four nurses that have offered to volunteer their time to help with the sonogram appointments.
There are clients who have been with the PRC for almost a year, others who come only for the CPS requirement, and there are others that come just for the requirement, but stay because of the changes in their life they are seeing.
Abundant Life has celebrated over 5 births in the last year, with more on the way, and they look forward to growing alongside these families as well as getting to know new ones.
If you would like to donate, volunteer, become a Client Advocate, or find out more about the services they offer, they would love to show you around any time 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 610 Maryland Dr, Ste. A, Athens.
You can also visit them at www.abundantlifeprc.com.
