The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than as on this day last week and is 16 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.47 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is four cents less when compared to this day last week and 13 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Gasoline stocks have steadily been increasing in recent weeks, paving the way for cheaper gas prices in several Texas cities and across the country. AAA Texas expects regional stocks to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper through year-end.
“A healthy supply of gasoline is causing prices in many Texas cities to decrease, however the statewide average is two cents more per gallon compared to this day last week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas corporate spokesperson. “Gasoline stocks are expected to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper for many Texans through year-end.”
At 94%, regional refinery rates are at their highest since early September. AAA expects inventory levels to continue to build, which will help keep gas prices cheaper in the month ahead.
