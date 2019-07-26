Imagine yourself in the middle of nowhere, hours away from a hospital, in a bad car accident with a disabled child. Now see yourself maybe too injured to help them, or the first responders coming and not realizing how to communicate with your injured child who cannot tell you where it hurts. This is exactly the situation Amanda Wilcox found herself in several years ago in Oklahoma.
After the accident where their vehicle rolled, despite being injured herself Wilcox went to her now 13-year-old son Cameron, who has non-verbal down syndrome, and frantically tried to evaluate him for injuries. In his case and some other people with disabilities, their pain tolerance is much higher and even if they are hurt, they cannot always communicate that. He was OK, but his father had five broken ribs and a shattered nose. They were lucky, but what if she had not survived to explain his situation? This motivated her to find a solution helping other parents in the same situation.
“It is so hard to get a child to communicate and find out if they are OK.” Wilcox said.
Wilscox searched online to find something like this for her own vehicle, but came up short, only finding stickers tailored to specific disabilities in one state and it was being sold for $20. Wilcox didn't want to limit it to certain disabilities, and wanted it to be more readily available.
“I did not want to limit it. If you have a seizure child, they may be triggered to have a seizure.”
In these cases it is critical to know if a child is non-verbal, non-ambulatory, has seizures, autism, doesn't understand, perhaps they are a flight risk and opening the car door may send them running. There are so many different people that need special assistance. So she set out to design her own.
Starting with the bright yellow yield style sign she then took her idea and design to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
"When I approached Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, I was hopeful that he would understand my situation and my concern with alerting EMS and First Responders about a person within a vehicle or home who was disabled to the point of being unable to communicate or might run away when approached,” she said “Once I laid everything out for him, in under five minutes, he was already saying he loved my idea. Believe me when I say, a burden was lifted from my shoulder. Being an advocate for my son Cameron it was very important to me to have this idea accepted so readily."
Hillhouse was so supportive and inspired by the idea that he decided to sponsor and ordered 2000 of the 5x7 inch stickers from Athens Screen Printing. Emboldened with the Sheriff of Henderson County office logo the two sticker designs cater to different needs.
“These bright yellow window stickers will give first responders the information they need before they approach, and they will give people the security of knowing their situation is known,” Hillhouse said
One sticker says “In an emergency situation, please be aware person may be: non-verbal, non-ambulatory, not understand, or have no awareness of danger. The alternate sticker says please be aware the person may be: run away, resist help, not understand or have no awareness of danger.
“Athens Screen Printing quickly and efficiently mass produced the stickers and the sheriff's office is very thankful,” Hillhouse said.
“It gives parents a little more security,” Wilcox said.
The sticker is useful on cars, but Wilcox and the sheriff wanted to make people aware that the stickers can also be placed on the front door of peoples homes or anywhere a first responder may see them.
There are many situations where it can be useful. One example was a domestic violence situation where a resident was being questioned by a deputy that did not realize he had communication difficulties. Another deputy who was also a parent of a disabled child recognized the signs and took over a situation that could have otherwise escalated. A person with a disability may seem uncooperative, or hostile, when in fact they had an impairment proving the stickers usefulness for people of all ages.
“Once our deputies see the notice, they will know the people they are approaching may be non-verbal, non-ambulatory and unable to understand,” including but not limited to Autism, Down syndrome, seizures, muscular dystrophy and deafness.
“Information is key.” Hillhouse said, “The more we know about the status of an individual, the better position we are in to help.”
Wilcox is greatful for the support from the HCSO, but does not intend to just keep it in Athens. They plan on taking it to local police departments, school districts, and special interest groups in Henderson, Van Zandt and Anderson county. Hillhouse and Wilcox both expressed the desire to reach every corner of Henderson County and let everyone know it is available.
“No tax dollars are being used to fund this program which I believe will be very successful, We are using money which has been seized during criminal investigations. I love the program.” Hillhouse said.
“This is the first step in many more to come,” Wilcox said.
If your organization, group, law enforcement department, church, or school would like to particdipate in this program or needs stickers please contact Henderson County Sheriff's office or email Amanda Wilcox at: news@c-bstatesman.com
The Athens Review will also have some of the stickers available to the public.
