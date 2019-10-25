A Trinity Valley Home Health and Therapy Services PLLC announced that it has been named to the Top 500 of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25% of agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
“We’re pleased to recognize A Trinity Valley Home Health and Therapy Services PLLC for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. “A Trinity Valley Home Health and Therapy Services PLLC’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience.”
Bill Miller PT and Lisa Miller RN, WCC, owners of A Trinity Valley Home Health and Therapy Services PLLC, also known as The A-Team, credits their entire staff for the ability to attain a record breaking 12 years in a row of receiving this huge national award, with the agency’s capability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite. "We would like to thank our employees for their dedication, hard work, and their excellence in their profession. We would also like to thank our patients, patient’s families and the physicians and their staff who recognize our quality product and are pleased with the care provide. We are the only Medicare certified agency locally owned by both a licensed physical therapist and registered nurse. We believe since we are clinicians, it gives us a better insight when making business decisions having to do with the health care of our patients. The fact that we are local and are a major nationally ranked company is very exclusive and we are proud to be based in Henderson County Texas," said Bill and Lisa Miller.
“Congratulations to A Trinity Valley Home Health and Therapy Services PLLC from all of the staff at DecisionHealth,” said Marci Geipe, product manager at DecisionHealth. “Your leadership and staff have placed a premium on the patient care your agency provides, as showcased by your quality outcome scores. The entire community benefits from the compassion that your staff shows toward your patients, leading to cost savings for the entire healthcare system.”
