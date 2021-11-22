Members of the Athens ISD Board of Trustees joined district administrators Wednesday to distribute stipend checks to all employees by hand. Pictured is Bel Air Elementary Paraprofessional Zumbiul Merredith. “We are grateful that this is something we're able to do again this year,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims said. “We want everyone with our district to know we value them and recognize the difficult and important work they do.”
featured
A Thanksgiving blessing
- Lisa Howell/Athens ISD
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Dorothy Clarice "Dottie" Cross 86, of Athens have been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday November 22, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Park with Bro. Cody Craig officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Mrs. Cross passed away November 18…
Most Popular
Articles
- Maria Winn-Ratliff named head softball coach at TVCC
- Eustace evacuated due to gas leak
- Crash claims life of UT Health paramedic in Hunt County
- OUTDOORS: Big catfish bite on at Tawakoni
- Huge developments planned for Gun Barrel City lake area
- Athens schools weather COVID crisis
- FOOTBALL: Malakoff blanks Pottsboro in area contest
- Panda Express shares the love
- Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
- ‘Expedition Texas’ to create Christmas Special in Athens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.