Members of the Athens ISD Board of Trustees joined district administrators Wednesday to distribute stipend checks to all employees by hand. Pictured is Bel Air Elementary Paraprofessional Zumbiul Merredith. “We are grateful that this is something we're able to do again this year,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims said. “We want everyone with our district to know we value them and recognize the difficult and important work they do.”

