Get lost in a “Texas State of Mind” at 211 Gallery beginning with light brunch refreshments and mimosas at 11 a.m. leading up to a “Meet the Artists” reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The 211 Gallery has been open since 2012 when seven dedicated artists combined their creative talents and started an art cooperative where local artists could display and sell their art.
While admiring the new exhibit, enjoy the various art presented by over 40 other local artists including watercolor, modern impressionism, hand-tooled wooden creations, hand-designed jewelry, photography, canvas, and more available for purchase.
The 211 Gallery is located in downtown Athens at 211 N. Palestine St., around the corner from the Henderson County Courthouse.
