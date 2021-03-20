The curtain is closing on Henderson County Performance Art Center’s Radio Show for the season with the final performance, “A Spoonful of Murder.” The program will broadcast at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 21 on 94.5 KLVQ.
Written by Marcia Colbert, the play features fan favorites such as Fran Bardwell, Kara Davis, and Declan Phelan. Henrietta and Mildred, two friends, are having a discussion regarding Henrietta’s desire to murder her husband.
As Mildred tries to talk her out of it, their antics are reminiscent of Arsenic and Old Lace and Murder She Wrote, with hilarious twists and turns along the way. Tune in Sunday to find out if Will makes it out alive.
The play closes one curtain as another opens. Live performances will be starting back in April with the opening of Dearly Beloved. Ticket sales start at the end of March and will be available at www.Hcpac.org.
All of the radio shows are available to download on iTunes, Spotify, and more.
