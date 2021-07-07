This year's celebration of freedom offered spectacular fireworks displays every night of the weekend. Friday was Life Fellowship's Freedom Fest, Saturday offered the Air Show, Thunder Over Cedar Creek, and Sunday featured Fireworks at the Fishery. The lake was also lit up with private displays late into the night.
A show of freedom
- By Shelli Parker
