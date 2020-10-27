It has long been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. One local business in Athens has been built on getting items one no longer needs to those who do. It has been a huge success and for the tenth year has helped the community in numerous ways. Athens Thrift donated another $105,000 to Henderson County non-profits Oct. 21.
Grantees included the Alzheimer's Coalition, Athens Soup Kitchen, CASA of Trinity Valley, Disciples Clinic, East Texas Crisis Center, Faith in Action, Family Peace Project, First Baptist Church Children’s Clothing Closet, Foundry House, Henderson County Food Pantry, Henderson County Help Center, Henderson County Young Life, Iron House (Call to Recovery), Labor of Love, Lila Lane Outreach, Love in Action, Meals on Wheels, Rainbow Room, Ruby's Safe Haven, and The ARK Campus Ministries.
Since 2010, when Drew Douglas opened the store, its purpose was to raise money for charitable causes. They set a goal of $1 million dollars donated by 2020 and they hope to reach that goal after the Thrifty Christmas season. Donations are dropped off at the thrift store and all of the profits are donated to charity through an equal division of funds to each. Grants are applied for annually.
The shop offers everything from furniture, clothing, household items and more at low prices in order to help those purchasing the items afford them too. Then the profits are put back and given to qualifying non-profits.
“We are so glad to be able to help our community during this time,” Matthew Akin said.
ATS was unable to host a formal presentation this year due to the pandemic.
The thrift store is thankful for donations which can be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Volunteers are always appreciated.
The Thrifty Christmas Grand opening will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. One lucky raffle winner will receive a pre-decorated Christmas tree. Tickets are on sale now at ATS. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be served. Thrifty Christmas will be located in the main store this year.
Athens Thrift is located at 1419A E. Tyler St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
