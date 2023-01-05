The incredible sounds of the Singing Cadets of Texas A&M are coming to Athens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 to the First Methodist Church to perform a free concert.
This concert features the Emmy award-winning group known as the “Voice of Aggieland” which is an all-male chorus that performs many different types of music including patriotic, religious, Broadway, school songs, popular, and novelty numbers mixed with a little humor.
Under the direction of David Kipp, the group is excited to return to Athens after a few years away. They have performed in Athens on two other occasions and both concerts were very well received.
Those concerts were previously hosted by the Henderson County Aggie Moms group, but this year will be hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Athens TX.
The Singing Cadets, with their roots in a glee club founded on the A&M campus in 1893, have been touring for 114 seasons and perform seventy concerts each year throughout Texas.
At each stop, they are treated to dinner by their host group prior to the performance, which in Athens will be chicken spaghetti. After the concert, the Cadets are paired at host homes for the evening and are then treated to breakfast by their host home before leaving for the next city.
Music has the ability, like no other medium, to stir our emotions and bring us feelings of joy, pride, hope, and remembrance, so experience these emotions while the Singing Cadets perform the music for you.
This concert is free, but a love offering will be taken that will benefit NAMI Greater Athens TX. Event Co-Chairs are Ginger Morton and Sherry Werneking and for more information, contact Ginger at 903-681-4470 or gingmort@aol.com.
The concert will be held at the First Methodist Church at 225 Lovers Lane, Athens.
