When Bernadean Goines came to work as a nurses aide at Cedar Lake Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center 53 years ago, she couldn’t have guessed what a wonderful legacy she would leave the facility. Ever since that day, there has been one or more smart, smiling, energetic Goines women caring for residents at Cedar Lake.
When Bernadean was working, her daughter Patti would come to the nursing home after school where Bernadean made sure she kept busy helping out. At 15, Patti came to work as a nurse's aide at Cedar Lake and during her last two high school years, Patti went to classes every morning, and then worked a full shift in the afternoon. In 1986, she completed Medication Aide training and has been on the morning shift ever since.
In 1977, Patti’s daughter Krystal was born. Once she began riding the bus to school, Patti would bring her to catch the bus from the nursing home. Like Patti, Krystal spent a lot of time at Cedar Lake as a child, both loving and being loved by staff and residents alike.
Unlike Patti, however, Krystal didn’t come to work at Cedar Lake immediately. She worked in other medical settings for a few years before she came back eight years ago to manage their Medical Records department.
Last year, Krystal moved over to become their Human Resource Manager. Like her mother she does a great job wherever she works, always with the same great smile, and willing to do whatever she can to help.
In 1982, Cedar Lake had a bonus Goines, when Patti’s sister, Linda, worked as their beautician and was also loved by everyone.
For 53 of their 55 years, Cedar Lake has had at least one Goines working at their facility with their individual years stacking up to 63 years total with Cedar Lake.
