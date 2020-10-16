Athens resident Charles Spann made a very generous donation, totaling thousands of dollars in tools alone, to the Athens Independent School District construction management program. Among the items Spann donated are a Shopsmith woodworking machine, miter saw, band saw, metal carts, hand tools, hardware and much more.
“We appreciate Mr. Spann's very kind donation,” said Nick Rosenberg, Athens High School Construction Management Teacher. “He’s a great example of how many good people there are in our community who are willing to help others."
