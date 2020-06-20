Those who know Aaron, also known as Bubba, and Eric Smith see the reflection of Tommy Smith in both their faces and character. Tommy Smith may have passed away five years ago, but he has left a strong legacy in Athens in both his family, his community achievements and his business.
Fathers play an important role in society and the evidence of a lack of them in current society is showing more and more as each day passes. It was not always this way.
There was a time when things were a little slower, people looked at each other during dinner instead of at phones, and parents didn't have to work two or three jobs to keep food on that table. Family was the most important thing a man had. Families like that built Athens and the businesses in this town, businesses like Smith Lumber.
Founded in 1967, Smith Lumber was opened by Tommy and Katie Smith after the couple moved here from Midland with the intentions of opening their own business. Tommy had worked in and become proficient in various roles of the lumber industry and wanted to have something of his own. After setting up a lumber yard in Seven Points, Athens bankers recognized Smith's flair for business and recruited him to Athens. At one point the family had yards in Frankston, Corsicana, and Athens. The company settled at its current site after a land swap with Ed Cox.
When asked what people remember most about their father though it wasn't lumber but his character. At one point in time even earning him Citizen of the Year, from the Athens Chamber of Commerce. Tommy went on to become Mayor of Athens and County Judge. He served as Mayor of Athens for eight years from 1975 to 1983 and subsequently held the office of Henderson County Judge for 11 years from 1990 to 2001. His leadership in business as well as in public office was characterized by integrity and the desire to honor the faith the people he served had placed in him.
“He was frugal, but had a soft heart for people in need,” Eric said. “He would help people and never tell anyone.”
From the time the boys were young, business was a family affair with them going from son to employee when they reported for a shift. Mother Katie was the backbone of the operation though, doing the books and final inspections. She could spot a piece of moulding that wasn't square a mile away.
Smith was a builders son and started off in the industry as a young man himself, something he passed on to Eric and Aaron.
“We were the first cleanup crew, we were dropped off in the morning and picked up at lunch,” Eric said. “After lunch and dumping the trailer, we were dropped off again until supper.”
They wore many hats throughout the years around the lumber yard, and they attribute the great relationship with their customers to the fact the town saw them growing up and knew the family values. The boys were taught by example to serve others, tell them the truth and always do what is right. Regardless of the task, they wanted to do their best in order for dad to be proud. Working through the years also gave the boys a sense of belonging, their own pocket money and they learned how to work well with others and be solid community members.
“The community saw us grow up, they know the type of family we are,” Eric said. “You wanted dad to be happy, we wanted to do our best to get his approval, but he couldn't have done half of it without mom, she had an eye for detail.”
Tommy Smith frequently taught his sons valuable life lessons through real life experiences. He was well known for his sense of humor and the pleasure he found in playing practical jokes on friends and family. One time the boys were told to weed flowerbeds and that they would be paid by weight. Their excitement grew as the bag was so heavy they could barely lift it. Then dad dropped the bomb on them that weigh in day wasn't for a week. As the week went on and the weeds lost their moisture, the weight, or lack thereof became an unforeseen problem. The bag became light as a feather and the boys learned a life lesson.
“Dad used that one to teach us be careful of the deals you make,” Aaron said. “He was always such a comical character, but we learned so much through all of his teaching moments.”
Working and being around family was one of the most valued parts of Smith Lumber. Some-times working with parents means even more is expected of you than other employees, but it also created valuable family time many kids and parents miss out on.
“We had the opportunity growing up of working with our parents,” Eric said. “They taught us anything you do is a reflection of me.”
Eric and Aaron are both married with children of their own that continue to work the family business whenever they can help out. The lumber business can be a price driven industry, but the Smiths continually strive to provide quality service and the many other lessons taught by its founder.
In a world where both integrity and character are seeming to be a passing fad, it is a refreshing reminder of what people used to place in the hearts of their children. Values still needed today.
If you are interested in more information about Smith Lumber, please visit them at: 3205 Us Highway 175 E, Athens, TX 75752.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.