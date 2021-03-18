What would it feel like to have your life spared by a 12-minute delay? Ralph Graham, raised in the Bethel community, wrote a book about it.
On Christmas Eve 1944, radio operator Graham and his crew of the 487th Bombardment Group were prepared to take off and fight the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge when 12 minutes changed his course, and possibly saved his life.
“On Dec. 24, 1944, the largest air attack of World War II was carried out when more than 3,000 planes were dispatched against the German forces,” Graham said. “Normally, there would be heavy dread to tackle another day in war, but this day was different. Everyone was eager and ready to go.”
Ground crews were in desperate need of support. They had been pushed back pretty far – too far.
For eight days, a rare weather event blanketed Europe with such a dense fog delivery trucks had to be guided by flashlights.
When the fog lifted, men heard the sounds of engines testing and knew it was time to go. Help was on the way.
“While briefing for the mission that morning, we were again reminded as to how desperate the situation was on the ground for the Allied troops,” Graham said. “We were instructed to enter below 20,000 feet so troops on the ground could not only see help coming, but hear the roar of the engines to boost their morale.”
Graham and the crew prepared to leave, but their B-17 did not pass safety inspection and the crew was delayed 12 minutes as they changed aircraft.
Their entire squadron went on without them and were attacked by 60 German fighter planes in five waves of brutal battle.
During the 15 minutes of intense attack, there was no fighter escort leading the formation but the B-17 crews still fought back shooting at least 13 enemy planes down.
The Germans came with intense fire power and were well prepared. While the squad of 12 held their own as long as possible in spite of horrendous odds, 33 lives were lost and 75 were forever changed.
Nine Allied planes were shot down or forced to land, including Gen. Frederick Castle's, who was killed in action and had instructed Graham and his crew to join a different squadron targeting a bridge, limiting enemy retreat.
When Graham and his crew returned to the 836th Squadron Headquarters, their squad commander thought he was looking at a ghost. He wasn’t told they had missed their original assignment and presumed they too had been shot down.
The 487th went on to combat several other key sites and received a Presidential Citation.
“The bravery and gallantry of those 12 crews were not then, or ever, sufficiently awarded,” Graham said. “Long after the war was over, our crew would have reunions and we never failed to discuss that mission, nor be thankful we were not involved in that tragic mistake.”
Graham said both German and Allied troops prepared during that eight day period of fog, the only difference being their fighter escort was late due to the last bit of fog remaining in their location.
“The training is what made it possible,” he said. “We were there seven months completing missions, from October 1944 through May 1945.”
Graham returned home a hero where he met and married Nellie Jo Shelton from Blackjack and the couple went on to have four children, settling in Athens.
Born in the Bethel community, he was raised on a 126-acre farm outside of Athens and attended Athens High School. He entered the military 14 months prior to WWII with his friend Billy Hall. The two wanted to become better men and accomplish something big in the world. He was a pilot and trained in radio and gunnery as well.
Graham, who will be 99 years old April 9, shares his legacy and more details of this historical time in the book, “12 Minutes,” published by Christian Faith Publishing. The untold story of the ghost plane at the Battle of the Bulge is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, traditional bookstores and Apple iTunes.
