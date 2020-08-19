I have tried to provide enough plants to satisfy the hummingbirds without their having to sip on sugar water. Lately, I noticed their trips to the feeder have been scarce, so I knew blooms had to be supplying their needs.
As I glanced outside, a sparkling jewel flew across my view, catching my attention. This hummingbird darted toward the flame acanthus and spent several minutes sucking the nectar offered by its bright red blooms.
Flame acanthus (Anisacanthus quadrifidus v. wrightii) is a pleasure to the hummingbirds that visit it and to me as a gardener. It likes full sun and grows in poor soil. Drought tolerant, it thrives in sand, clay, or even limestone soils, as long as they are well-draining. It will grow in soils that are neutral, acidic, or alkaline. Considered deer resistant, flame acanthus is the host plant for the crimson patch and Texan crescent butterflies.
A bush, mine is around three feet by three feet, although they can grow up to five feet high. Even though flame acanthus is a Texas native, it is not native to East Texas, but the hummingbirds and butterflies do not seem to mind. A deciduous bush, it takes its time in leafing out in spring, so be patient with it.
It makes a great accent or container plant, but is especially striking when planted in a large grouping. I imagine you would have many happy hummingbirds should you plant several together. Flame acanthus tends to become a bit unshapely. To keep it looking tidy, you may prune the bush in early spring.
The wrightii portion of this plant’s Latin name is to honor botanist Charles Wright, who traveled through Texas, New Mexico, and even Cuba, collecting plants in the mid-1800s. Quadrifidus refers to its four petals although its stamen also commonly come in four.
If you want something that is easy to grow and will feed hummingbirds and other pollinators, flame acanthus is for you.
