"If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions in truth." 1 John 3: 17-18
Imagine not having any place to lay your head. When you try to stop and rest, there is no comfortable furniture, no place to escape the elements. In the wee hours of the night, you collapse exhausted behind a building, and then you are arrested for “trespassing.” Businesses and residents don't want “your kind” hanging around, so when you get out of jail there is still no place to go, and the vicious cycle continues.
Athens does not have a homeless shelter, There is literally nowhere for them to go.
What we do have is Love in Action, founded in 2016 by Teri Caswell. Located in a small church on the outskirts of town, the center offers showers, laundry, lunch and a food bag to go for the homeless in our community.
Love in Action services three kinds of homeless people, those living on the street, place to place (those that stay here and there), and those who have shelter, such as a car, but no electricity or water.
Their mission states: “ With that scripture as our foundation, it is our desire to meet not only the physical needs of our neighbors, but to meet their spiritual and emotional needs as well. Each and every person that comes through the doors of our facility is greeted by our staff of loving volunteers. We listen to their story. We encourage and assess needs, and try to help them as much as we can. But, most of all, the love of Christ is shared, and each person is given an opportunity for prayer,” according to hendersoncountyhomeless.com.
“It's not just that people are lazy, sometimes they have been dealt a bad hand,” one volunteer said.
One family from California was burned out of their home, and somehow ended up in Texas with no place to go. A family, just like yours with adults and children.
LIA caters to all kinds of people from varying ages, backgrounds and ethnicities. Some they have needing help now are elderly, veterans, children, and sick people. One woman is seeking treatment for a terminal illness, while living on the street.
Many of the homeless served walk to get their assistance.
Kay Hood, a volunteer at the center for two years said.“They have a lot of pride, but they are very grateful, respectful and appreciative. They are a very friendly and different kind of people. I try to think how I would feel if I didn't have a home.” Hood started volunteering at the center during a time of tragedy, when she needed support and and a sense of purpose.
“You start off thinking you will be a blessing, but you end up getting the blessing,” Hood said.
Caswell, the executive director, offers help with additional needs as well. The center helps with medical, dental, prescriptions, the Andrews Center and other resources.
Several men have started a garden to help feed participants. Life in Action, a program helping with life skills, is a new program being offered. The program teaches basic kitchen/cooking and gardening skills. Participants then sell the items at the Athens Farmers Market and receive some of the profits. This is a good way to encourage them to work hard in order to get ahead.
Do you want to help?
The homeless members of the Athens community and Henderson County are in desperate need of your help. The center is asking for your help with donations of the following:
• blankets
• heavy coats
• gloves
• long-johns (thermals) and socks
• boots
• yoga mats (something to go between them and the ground)
• hats
• scarves
• tarps
• sleeping bags
• monetary donations are also greatly appreciated.
“We all have something in the back of our closet we can donate. It's not like you have to spend money, you have things in your own home you can share,” Hood said. “We were put on this earth, not for our own selfish reasons, God put us on this earth to help others. Find something in this world to do and make your corner of the world better. If you don't have money, you have time,”
The center’s website states: “While helping others is at the forefront of our efforts. Every service we offer costs money. From water for our guests to shower and do laundry, transportation to and from doctor or dentist, to obtaining ID's so folks can get a job. A monthly donation is a great help that allows us to accurately budget so we can minister to the needs of our guests and be good stewards. Any donation of any size is greatly appreciated.”
“If we are able to help people get back into their home or into some kind of permanent shelter, we will work with the client, other nonprofits, and churches to do so. We have also worked with some of the local motels to help house families during inclement weather.
Areas of volunteer service include:
Receptionist/Check-In
Assist guests with the computers
Resource Assistance
Lunch Room Duty
Transport guests to the doctor or dentist
Maintenance & cleaning
The Krabb Family, a southern gospel group, will be performing at the House of Mercy and coming to serve lunch Friday September 27 around 11 a.m. Please come meet them and see “Love” in Action.
Please bring donations to 501 Maple Street in Athens
Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To apply as a volunteer, or if you need help, please contact Teri Caswell at 903-904-5131, or apply on their website:http://www.hendersoncountyhomeless.com/
